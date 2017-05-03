'I thought coming out would be the hard part': Kowalski

SPREADING THE MESSAGE: Same-sex marriage advocate Daniel Kowalski said the issue was just as important to people in regional areas as in cities around Australia.

"I NEVER realised it would be an issue.

"I thought the coming out would be the hard part and everything else would fall into place, like anyone else who falls in love.”

Ex-Olympic swimmer Daniel Kowalski is in Bundaberg tonight fighting for an issue close to his heart.

He came out as a gay man in 2010 and this year he is hitting the road with the Marriage Equality campaign, hosting a series of forums discussing the issue and how people across regional Australia can push for the legalisation of same-sex marriage.

"It's kind of staggering and disappointing that we're still at this point,” he said.

"I'm looking forward to meeting the locals of Bundaberg and talking about what they can do to get marriage equality across the line.”

He has been on the road travelling to regional cities all down the eastern seaboard.

From Melbourne to Lismore and now Bundy, he said, "What I've found is this issue doesn't discriminate.

"It doesn't matter where you live or what your postcode is.

"We're a country about giving it a fair go and opportunity.

"Our young people deserve this more than anything, and people who have been in long-term relationships; everyone deserves the right to (get married).

"The reality is the sun will always come up tomorrow and nobody will be worse off, but a lot of people will be a lot happier.”

He said all views were welcome at the forum, held last night at the Old Bundy Tavern.

"We welcome everyone's views and (encourage people) to share their own stories and beliefs.

"All we ask is they take the opportunity to listen to us too.

"Hopefully through the power of knowledge people will start to realise it's not a threat, it's a basic human right.”

Bundaberg couple Jasmine and Naomi Latcham travelled to Las Vegas to get legally married in 2015 and made an emotional plea last year for equality at home after realising they would not have the same financial or custodial rights as straight married couples.