Ocean St venue owner Dimi Limnatitis says his establishments have zero tolerance for harassment of staff and patrons. Patrick Woods

OCEAN St venue owner Dimi Limnatitis is fired up over a senior police officer's take on a night out in the busy Maroochydore precinct.

Mr Limnatitis has responded to an open letter written by Sunshine Coast police prosecutions officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant David Bradley highlighting the link between young men harassing women on a night out and domestic violence.

"I think that copper needs a reality check," Mr Limnatitis said.

"I agree with what he is saying but that is not where the problem is.

"This is a national issue, not just Ocean St."

Snr Sgt Bradley wrote the letter, which the Daily published, after attending a work Christmas party in Ocean St late last year.

In it he likened the young men who harassed some of his female colleagues to a school of sharks.

"Sadly, this Friday on Ocean St I saw the next generation of (domestic violence) perpetrators mastering their art of self entitlement and gender-based abuse," Snr Sgt Bradley wrote.

Mr Limnatitis said he dealt with the entitled behaviour week-in, week-out but felt actions taken to stamp it out weren't being backed up by the justice system.

He said police did an "amazing" job keeping the peace in Ocean St but getting those who misbehaved to face meaningful punishment was difficult.

"The actions of those kids, the need to be recognised by the judges and they need to have higher penalties," Mr Limnatitis said.

He said most of the problems occurred outside venues on the street.

"If we see anyone hassling any females and it is not wanted, they are not going to be in there.

"They need to respect staff and they need to respect patrons, especially females."

Mr Limnatitis said a "massive" number of his young patrons did have respect and did the right thing.

"You just get the odd person who thinks he is invincible."

He said that included "rich kids" who referenced who their parents were at the first sign of trouble.

"That's the culture we are building and we have got no one to blame but ourselves and the parents.

"Police are frustrated - they are trying to charge some of these kids with attitudes - it's just a waste of ink."