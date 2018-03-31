'I picked a squad to win comp'

BRACE: The Waves player Reece Maughan has been selected for the Bundaberg Rugby League A-Grade 47th Battalion squad.

LEAGUE: "I picked a team of guys that have done a job in the BRL jersey or done a job for me in the BRL under-20s last year.”

Bundaberg Rugby League A-Grade coach Antonio Kaufusi says it shouldn't matter how many The Waves players he picks for the representative side as long as the Bears win.

The former NRL player, who also coaches the Tigers, has come in for criticism from fans and BRL players after selecting nine players from the A-Grade team as part of a 23-man squad for the 47th Battalion in Toowoomba on May 5.

The club has the most with Isis fielding four players and the Wallaroos having three.

New recruits Tyrell Howard, Billy Stefaniuk, Reece Maughan and Clinton Horne have been picked alongside five other The Waves players.

Kaufusi said they might be playing for his club but they are the best players for their respective positions.

"When you take out Clinton Horne, tell me a better player than him to be selected,” he said.

"I'm happy they are at my club but based by what I think there is no better players than those picked.”

Kaufusi said the squad was not picked by selecting favourites, it was picked on getting the win in the competition for the first time since 2013.

The former Queensland Maroons player also defended selecting the squad now after just one round of the new season in the BRL A-Grade.

"The reason I named it early is so we can start training and be prepared for the tournament,” he said.

"This won't the final squad, I expect it to chop and change with injuries and players becoming unavailable.”

Kaufusi said that means players not selected should not give up hope.

"There's nothing stopping them from pushing their way in,” he said.

"If players prove to me beyond doubt they are capable of playing, we'll potentially pick you.”

Kaufusi also welcomed the publicity and attention the squad has received online since it was released.

"For me it's just a really good healthy thing to hear people discuss it,” he said.

"It shows how important this side is to the region.”

BRL chairman Mike Ireland said the squad had his blessing, even though he didn't entirely agree with all selections.

"We will give the coaches all the support they need to bring back the trophy,” he said.

"It is very difficult to pick a side after one round but with the late start to the season we had to give players the opportunity of training together.”

The team will start training in the second week of April in Bundaberg.