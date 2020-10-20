‘I need help’: Nine News boss drove four times over limit

Channel Nine news director Darren Wick at the station headquarters in Willoughby, Sydney.

Channel 9 news director Darren Wick has apologised to colleagues after a moment of "unacceptable madness" that saw him arrested for high range drink driving.

In an email to colleagues today the longstanding boss of news at the station said he was more than four times over the limit when police pulled him over on Friday night.

"Last Friday evening, I stupidly jumped behind the wheel of my car drunk and attempted to drive home," he wrote today.

"I was pulled over by police in Willoughby and tested positive to high range drink driving, more than four times over the legal limit.

"I was subsequently charged and will soon face court to pay for my actions."

Wick said he had since replayed the events of the night over in his head to see what made him "snap" and found "there was no rational reason for me to do this."

"The answer is that I have face the reality that I have an addiction to alcohol that I have been struggling to control for some time."

Wick said he took "all the blame" for getting behind the wheel drunk on Friday night.

He apologised to his team and said he cared what his colleagues thought of him which was why his actions "are tearing me apart".

"I have let you down," he wrote. "I am taking immediate steps to get help and deal with my problems. I know I need to change my life."

Wick said he hoped to continue in his high profile role as director of news and current affairs and was "sharing this with you so you can learn from my poor judgment."

A Nine spokesman said: "Darren Wick has done something serious and with significant consequences but we intend to support our friend and colleague as he commits to recovering from this illness and rebuilds his life."

