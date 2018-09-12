Posh’s epic text fail: ‘I love Becks’ money’

Victoria Beckham has been mocked online for a rare PR fail. Picture: AP

Victoria Beckham has been mocked online for a rare PR fail. Picture: AP

VICTORIA Beckham has been mocked by fans after a mark­eting stunt ­backfired and sug-­ gested she wanted a divorce.

The usually controlled star, 44, launched a robotic chat app with Facebook that allowed her to an­s­wer questions via her profile.

But the online tool, which was intended to celebrate a decade of her designer brand, produced emba­rrassing answers when thousands of fans asked its software about Posh's relationship with hubby David, The Sun reports.

When asked, "Would divorcing David make you happy?" the automated Victoria replied "Very".

She didn’t mean it! David and Victoria Beckham. Picture: AP

And "Does David's money make you happy?" also got the answer "Very".

The chatbot gave its thoughts about politics, replying to the question "What do you think of Theresa May's eff­orts to navigate Brexit?" with a thumbs-up.

With other queries including "Are you happy with David?" the app quickly shut down fans' questions, saying "I can't tell you anything more", adding a zipped mouth emoticon.

It even refused to say if she loves David - replying with a "shush" face.

In a video on the social media site, Victoria had told her 3.1million followers: "I wanted to let you know that the incredible team at Facebook have created a chatbot version of me, Victoria Beckham, so I can virtually keep you up to date with everything that's happening during London Fashion Week."

The online messages mirror mum-of-four Posh's resp­onse this month when she didn't mention "love" in a magazine interview, saying only that she and 43-year-old David were "stronger together".

In June, the showbiz couple were forced to deny rumours that they were about to split.

Victoria's label lost $A15 million last year. The brand will showcase its next collection at London Fashion Week on Sunday.

This article has been edited and republished from The Sun with permission.