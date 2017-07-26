'I know I done the wrong thing': Bourbong St driver

DISQUALIFIED driver Georgina May Fruend says she gets the "shakes" in cars after getting busted behind the wheel while disqualified.

"I know I done the wrong thing... I've definitely learnt my lesson," a very repentant Fruend told Bundaberg magistrate Belinda Merrin who had pointedly said "I remember you".

Fruend, who lost her licence for one month, then two years when busted driving, will now be off the road even longer.

Fruend pleaded guilty to unlicensed driving when disqualified by a court order after Bundaberg police nicked her driving along Bourbong St at 4pm on May 9.

Police prosecutor Snr Cnst Tina Bland said Fruend, at that time had just been disqualified from driving for two years.

She said Fruend was disqualified for one month in December on a drug drive offence. But was then picked up in January driving and been disqualified for two years.

"I know I shouldn't have (driven)," Fruend said.

"I can't get into the driver's side seat without shaking.

"My partner has a licence. No need for me to drive at all."

Ms Merrin warned her that in case she was ever tempted to get behind the wheel in defiance of a court order, a jail term can be imposed.

"I'm sure you don't want that," Ms Merrin said.

"It's the third time in a very short period."

Ms Merrin fined Fruend $750 and disqualified her for another two years.

She will now spend four years off the Bundaberg region's roads.