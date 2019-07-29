'I keep making stupid mistakes': Man's $4000 SPER debt

LAST CHANCE: Gayndah's Graham Steven Maxwell, 42, was sentenced to 12 months' probation after being convicted of three drug-related offences. Pictured here in 2015.

A GAYNDAH man with a lengthy history of drug offending and a hefty SPER debt is in last chance saloon.

Graham Steven Maxwell, 42, was charged with possessing dangerous drugs, possessing utensils or pipes in connection with smoking a dangerous drug, and failure to properly dispose of hypodermic syringes and needles in connection with the administration of dangerous drug.

He has pleaded guilty to a string of charges in Gayndah Magistrates Court.

Police executed a search warrant on Maxwell's home on July 4, where he admitted the presence of dirty needles, 1g of marijuana, and a bong.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Kathryn Stagoll said Maxwell told police he was aware of proper disposal methods for needles and syringes but that he had gotten "lazy”.

"He's been given numerous opportunities in which fines have been imposed, obviously he's got an issue in relation to re-offending with drug-type matters,” Sgt Stagoll said.

The court heard Maxwell had a SPER debt in excess of $4000 and his last payment was in November 2018.

Magistrate Terry Duroux asked Maxwell if he'd prefer probation or jail.

"I'd prefer (probation) than jail, your honour, I don't want to go back there again,” Maxwell said.

"I've just got myself a pup...moved into a flat, just started work again... so I'm just trying to distract myself away from everything.

"I'm not silly, I just keep making stupid mistakes.”

Magistrate Duroux sentenced Maxwell to 12 months' probation, conditional on Maxwell not re-offending, attending counselling, and submitting to urinary tests.

He cautioned Maxwell on the probability of jail time if he breached his conditions.

A conviction was recorded.