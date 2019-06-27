'I just want to know what happened to my dogs'

IN A matter of hours, both his dogs were dead.

A man and his son are 'shattered' following the sudden and puzzling death of their 14-year-old maltese shitsu and 7-year-old bull mastiff wolfhound.

When Warren and Jake Carr come home for the day, like clockwork, their dogs always greet them at the gate.

But, when Jake, 15, came home from school on Friday afternoon, he noticed something strange.

"My son got off the bus and walked up the road and the big dog, Dozer, is leaning on the fence, frothing at the mouth," Mr Carr said.

"But he couldn't find Digger, the little dog, and rang me up, distressed."

Warren Carr and 7-year-old bull mastiff wolfhound, Dozer. Contributed

Warren rushed home from work and found Dozer laying on his side and said there was still no sign of Digger.

He raced Dozer to the Gatton University Vet.

"He lasted an hour, they couldn't save him. He was gone," he said.

"Our friends raced to our house and found Digger in the garden underneath the stairs, deceased."

14-year-old maltese shitsu, Digger. Contributed

The vets told Mr Carr they were unsure what had killed the dogs but it was very likely something they had ingested.

"Whatever it was was really strong but what they digested they don't know yet," he said.

"The vets are doing tests on the bits they've picked up on to see what it is."

But it didn't end there.

Warren and his son Jake were devastated when they discovered their dogs had died. Contributed

The following morning, Warren found three dead cats on the footpath outside his Regency Downs property.

"When I had a better look I found there were four dead crows at the end of the street as well," he said.

He reported the incident to the police and the RSPCA and has submitted the dead birds and his dog's blanket for testing.

"I had that little dog for fourteen years and the big one for seven years," he said.

"It's like someone has taken my kids off me."

The Lockyer Valley Regional Council told the Gatton Star in a statement they took reports of suspected baiting fatalities seriously.

"In cases where 1080 baits are not being used in accordance with the strict guidelines, the suspicious deaths are reported to relevant state authorities," the statement read.

It stated Council's Baiting Program followed strict legislation guidelines and internal processes.

"(It) prohibits the use of baits on small acreage properties such as Regency Downs due to the imminent threat to family pets," it said.