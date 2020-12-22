Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
About 12 American contractors were flown to Australia in November to conduct works on the US consulate in Sydney.
About 12 American contractors were flown to Australia in November to conduct works on the US consulate in Sydney.
Politics

‘I hope they quarantined’: Shorten

by Jade Gailberger
22nd Dec 2020 1:18 PM

Labor MP Bill Shorten has slammed the US consulate in Sydney for flying a group of American labourers to Australia to carry out construction works.

At least a dozen contractors were granted exemptions to travel to Australia on skilled worker visas over the past month, according to Nine News.

The US consulate argued the works had to be carried out by US citizens with appropriate security clearances, and that workers did undergo hotel quarantine.

Speaking on Today, Mr Shorten said tens of thousands of Australians who want to come home couldn't due to limited space in hotel quarantine.

"How on earth can there be the VIP treatment, legal or not?" he said.

"It doesn't quite, to me, past the pub test."

He also questioned why Australian businesses could not get the work.

"Why aren't Australian construction and building trades doing the work?" he said.

"Why do we need someone from America to work on an airconditioning system in Australia? We can do that."

 

Originally published as 'I hope they quarantined': Shorten

More Stories

bill shorten border closure politics us politics

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Aerial help called in for bushfire, road closures expected

        Aerial help called in for bushfire, road closures expected

        News AERIAL crews have been called in to help deal with a bushfire burning behind school.

        Four people charged over illegal campfire on Fraser

        Premium Content Four people charged over illegal campfire on Fraser

        News A QPS spokesperson said rangers attended and located a campfire that was covered in...

        Horse-drawn sulky stolen, can you help find it?

        Premium Content Horse-drawn sulky stolen, can you help find it?

        News Police are asking anyone who may have seen people foaling around the area to come...

        Man jailed after violent home invasion

        Premium Content Man jailed after violent home invasion

        News The court heard the man used a baseball bat to assault a person he knew.