Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A third girl, who was reportedly hiding inside the house, was still inside when the house was set alight.
A third girl, who was reportedly hiding inside the house, was still inside when the house was set alight.
Crime

‘I heard screams’: Girls bashed with hammers, home set alight

by TESS IKONOMOU
14th Oct 2019 7:43 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO young girls have been rushed to Townsville Hospital after a terrifying home invasion where they were allegedly bashed with hammers and their home set on fire.

Speaking at the scene, Townsville Police Senior Sergeant Ian Wilkie said police were still investigating the incident which happened about 6pm at a house in Shirleen Crescent, Condon.

"At this stage the details are yet to be confirmed but there appears to be a disturbance between people known to each other at this residence," Snr Sgt Wilkie said.

"It appears that possibly up to three persons have attended, forced entry and had a physical disagreement with two of the occupants."

A neighbour told the Townsville Bulletin they witnessed up to 12 teenagers who walked out of the house after the altercation.

The girls allegedly came out of the house with blood streaming down their face, telling neighbours they'd been attacked with hammers.

A third girl, who was reportedly hiding inside the house, was still inside when the house was set alight.

The neighbour said she heard the smashing of glass and "a lot of noise".

"I heard someone arguing and a few screams... I walked out and saw smoke coming from the back of the house," she said.

 

Emergency services rushed to the house in Condon tonight.
Emergency services rushed to the house in Condon tonight.

Snr Sgt Wilkie did not confirm what weapons, if any, were used and said it appeared the group were all juveniles.

"There was a small fire at the rear of the house … Queensland Fire and Rescue Services have declared the house safe and there is no structural damage," he said.

"The fire seems to have been confined to a bedroom, some clothing, curtains etc."

Snr Sgt Wilkie said luckily, all the occupants were accounted for.

"Two young girls are on the way to hospital with non life-threatening injuries."

As of 7.30pm, no arrests had been made over the incident.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

crime editors picks fire townsville

Top Stories

    NEW LOOK: Sneak peek inside fresh Bundy fashion spot

    premium_icon NEW LOOK: Sneak peek inside fresh Bundy fashion spot

    Business AFTER recently celebrating her first year as a business owner, Jame Straker has applied the finishing touches to her stunning store.

    Update: Truck being cleared after Isis Highway inferno

    premium_icon Update: Truck being cleared after Isis Highway inferno

    Breaking Lucky escape after flames engulf load of hay on Isis Highway.

    Accused murderer fronts court: Victim ‘high’ on meth

    premium_icon Accused murderer fronts court: Victim ‘high’ on meth

    Crime MURDER-accused Joel Nathan Blasco appeared in Bundaberg court

    New report finds it takes six months to find a job in Wide Bay

    premium_icon New report finds it takes six months to find a job in Wide...

    News SIX months or 26 weeks, that’s how long it’s taking Wide Bay jobseekers on average...