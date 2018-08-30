‘I believe you’: New archbishop’s message to victims

In his first major speech since being installed this month archbishop Peter A. Comensoli said he was committed to restoring faith in the church after decades of wrongdoing.

MELBOURNE's new Catholic archbishop says he will open himself up to being sued by victims of child sexual abuse at the hands of paedophile priests.

It comes as the church's peak national body, the Australian Catholic Bishops Conference, is on Friday expected to reveal its response to the five year child abuse royal commission.

"These horrific crimes have utterly broken the lives of so many of God's people," archbishop Comensoli told the Melbourne Press Club Friday.

"I will make myself available personally as the archbishop of Melbourne for a person to be sued," he said.

New archbishop of Melbourne Peter Comensoli. Picture: Alex Coppel

He said his message to assault victims was simple: "I hear you, I believe you, what can I do?"

Archbishop Comensoli said while he was committed to moving the church forward, he didn't support changes to clerical celibacy or the ordination of women.

He also vowed to uphold the secrecy of the confessional despite calls for new laws criminalising any failure to report information about child sexual abuse disclosed in confession.

"I uphold the seal of confession but I uphold mandatory reporting as well," he said.

"The principle of the seal of confession is a different question. It has a different reality to it.

"The practicalities of winding back the seal of confession I think is something that can't be easily done."

Eileen Piper with a picture of her daughter Stephanie. Picture: David Geraghty

Archbishop Comensoli also vowed to personally intervene in 93-year-old Eileen Piper's fight for justice over the abuse of her daughter Stephanie which Catholic authorities have denied for decades.

The archbishop spoke privately with Mrs Piper today and vowed to meet with her again.

He also spoke privately with survivor advocate Chrissie Foster.

Just three weeks into the job archbishop Comensoli, from NSW, said he was still coming to grips with his new diocese.

But he said he would be implementing a range of new policies and practices, flagging the potential introduction of producing an annual report regarding church finances.