Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

‘I have no remorse,’ says Cosby

by New York Post
26th Nov 2019 12:44 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

In his first interview from prison, Bill Cosby remained defiant about the sex assault that put him there, insisting that he's not guilty and that the jurors were "impostors".

The 82-year-old disgraced comedian said he will never admit wrongdoing - even if it could help win him parole from SCI Phoenix near Philadelphia, where he's serving up to 10 years for drugging and molesting Andrea Constand in 2004, BlackPressUSA.com reported.

 

"When I come up for parole, they're not going to hear me say that I have remorse," Cosby told the outlet in a series of prison phone calls, adding that he anticipates serving his full sentence.

The New York Post reports that the former The Cosby Show star insisted that his trial was unjust and that jurors were prepared to convict him before the proceedings got underway.

Bill Cosby with his TV show family. Picture: NBCU Photo Bank
Bill Cosby with his TV show family. Picture: NBCU Photo Bank

"It's all a set-up. That whole jury thing. They were impostors," Cosby said, noting that one juror was overheard saying before the trial that "he's guilty, we can all go home now".

Cosby - who refers to his prison cell as his "penthouse" - said he now spends his time in lockup lecturing fellow inmates during Saturday sessions with Mann Up, a prison reform program.

"I go into my penthouse and lay down and start to think about how I can relay a message and give it on Saturdays so that they would hear it and feel it," Cosby said.

Cosby is likely to spend up to 10 years in jail. Picture: Getty
Cosby is likely to spend up to 10 years in jail. Picture: Getty
bill cosby editors picks interview no remorse rapist

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police make grisly discovery after pulling over driver

        premium_icon Police make grisly discovery after pulling over driver

        Crime A 37-year-old man faced court on multiple charges after vehicle search.

        YOUR SAY: Fire victims praise heroes

        premium_icon YOUR SAY: Fire victims praise heroes

        News Gratitude goes to heroes, but concerns raised by residents

        Paradise Dam to drop to 42 per cent within a week

        premium_icon Paradise Dam to drop to 42 per cent within a week

        News THE massive water release from Paradise Dam is expected to end next Monday, which...