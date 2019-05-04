Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Australian Opposition Leader Bill Shorten. Picture: Lukas Coch/AAP
Australian Opposition Leader Bill Shorten. Picture: Lukas Coch/AAP
Letters to the Editor

'I have nightmares over the idea of Bill Shorten as PM'

13th May 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

I OFTEN have nightmares about what will happen to Australia if the ALP wins this election. Labor is shooting all out for a big Australia, something that could see over-congested cities like Sydney and Melbourne each swell to about eight million people by 2050.

Bill Shorten wants to let in as many immigrants as he sees fit, many of whom can barely speak a word of English. Under the ALP's policy this country will increase in population to about 50 million within 25 years. It's like a slowly creeping disease that will affect all of us.

Can you imagine Toowoomba rush hour with a doubling or even tripling of the vehicles on the roads? It's bad enough now without Labor trying to make it worse.

Labor seems to think more people means more tax revenue, but the problem with that is that this money has to be spent on more infrastructure like roads, schools and hospitals. They simply do not know how to manage money, and will borrow like there's no tomorrow to pay for these.

The end result is that everyone suffers under a Labor government.

DAVE FREDERICKS, Toowoomba
 

bill shorten letter to the editor
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Man calls 000 to threaten to kill cop's family

    premium_icon Man calls 000 to threaten to kill cop's family

    Crime AGNES Water man called 000 to threaten police officer's family, a court has heard.

    • 13th May 2019 5:00 AM
    Woolies’ plan to crack down on self-serve thieves

    premium_icon Woolies’ plan to crack down on self-serve thieves

    Smarter Shopping Woolworths weighs in to outwit thieves using self-serve check-outs to steal

    • 13th May 2019 5:25 AM
    Turtle disclosure: Council seeks clarity on Minister's plan

    premium_icon Turtle disclosure: Council seeks clarity on Minister's plan

    Politics Questions raised about TLPI impact on region's SDA

    • 13th May 2019 5:00 AM
    Union claims Hinkler workers face a $15.7m Pitt-fall

    premium_icon Union claims Hinkler workers face a $15.7m Pitt-fall

    Politics But MP says workers face bigger cost if Labor wins government

    • 13th May 2019 5:00 AM