'I got forced into it': Distressed pursuit teen in court

Police arrested a teen along with 20-year-old Charlie Mancktelow, from Keperra in Queensland (pictured), in Goonellabah on Wednesday.

Police arrested a teen along with 20-year-old Charlie Mancktelow, from Keperra in Queensland (pictured), in Goonellabah on Wednesday. Cathy Adams

A DISTRESSED teen collapsed to the ground in the court room as he heard he would remain in custody.

The boy has been charged alongside 20-year-old Charlie Mancktelow from Keperra in Queensland over an alleged break-in and police pursuit.

Police will allege the pair broke into a home at Bungawalbin, south-west of Casino, and that Mr Mancktelow threatened an occupant with a knife about 9am on Wednesday before they left the scene in a Toyota Yaris which had been stolen from Queensland.

Police saw the car on the Pacific Highway at Broadwater at 10.45am and a pursuit began.

Road spikes were deployed, but the Yaris kept driving before ultimately coming to a stop on the Bruxner Highway at Goonellabah.

The teen was charged with aggravated break and enter with intent, being carried in a stolen vehicle, entering enclosed lands and possessing a prohibited drug.

Mr Mancktelow was charged with aggravated break and enter with intent, two counts of police pursuit, driving a stolen vehicle, possessing property stolen outside NSW, driver never licensed, negligent driving, driving with an unrestrained passenger, entering enclosed land and possessing a prohibited drug.

Both accused were dressed in all black, without shoes, when they faced Lismore Local Court yesterday.

The boy's solicitor, Rachael Thomas, said she was unable to make a bail application as there was "nowhere for him to go". He became distressed as he was formally refused bail, telling Magistrate David Heilpern: "your honour, I got forced into it, deadset".

The boy, whose mother was present in court, will face Lismore Children's Court next week. Mr Mancktelow was also remanded in custody solicitor Rod Behan said he but may apply for bail on Monday.