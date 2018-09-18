'I encourage people to have a say in royal commission': Pitt

MP Keith Pitt has called on people in the region to have a say on aged care if the opportunity comes up in a royal commission.

DESPITE warning against the negatives of a royal commission into aged care earlier this year, Hinkler MP Keith Pitt says he is encouraging locals to have a say.

In March, Mr Pitt said rather than pushing for a royal commission, existing services should be utilised.

"Typically royal commissions take years and they cost tens of millions of dollars,” he said at the time.

"If things get brought up you take action, you don't wait for a royal commission.”

Yesterday, Mr Pitt said: "As a community we all demand high standards of care for our seniors and expect aged care services to provide these.

"Without pre-empting the outcome of the inquiry, the royal commission will gather the facts and focus on what we need to do in the future to ensure these community expectations can be met.

"I expect there will be an opportunity for consumers, families, care workers, and the community to provide input into the inquiry, and I encourage people to have their say.”

Mr Pitt said there had been claims afoot that the LNP was going to cut funding to aged care, something he rubbished.

"Once again, Labor is running a scare campaign about funding cuts to aged care, which are simply untrue,” he said.

"Funding for aged care is at record levels.

"In 2017-18, alone, aged care spending is estimated to reach $18.6 billion.

"Over the next five years funding will grow to $23.6 billion.

"Just last week the Coalition government announced an injection of $106 million to support better facilities, better care and better standards in aged care.”