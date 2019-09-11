Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Heidi Rukiehn pleaded guilty in Proserpine Magistrates Court to kicking a cop.
Heidi Rukiehn pleaded guilty in Proserpine Magistrates Court to kicking a cop. Contributed
Crime

'I don't understand why': Mum kicks cop in groin

Shannen McDonald
by
11th Sep 2019 5:45 AM | Updated: 6:13 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A DRUNK mother assaulted a police officer by kicking her after being taken into custody for causing a public nuisance and obstructing an officer.

Magistrate James Morton questioned the behaviour in Proserpine Magistrates Court, asking Heidi Gabrielle Rukiehn why she would want to kick a police officer.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors told Proserpine Magistrate Court the constable admitting Rukiehn into custody was removing items of jewellery from the 24-year-old when she become aggressive and then kicked the officer on June 28.

"Rukiehn has kicked her, striking her in the groin area - she was then transferred to the violent control cell," Sgt Myors said.

A remorseful Rukiehn pleaded guilty to serious assault on a police officer, telling the court she had been out drinking vodka with Red Bull on the night of the assault and had little recollection of her actions as a result.

"I don't understand why I've done what I've done," Rukiehn said.

Considering why Rukiehn was in the watch house in the first place, Mr Morton said she must have been "charged up".

After already paying more than $1000 in fines for her crimes on the night, Rukiehn was punished for kicking the officer with a $200 fine and was ordered to pay $250 in compensation.

emma myors heidi rukiehn james morton proserpine magistrates court whitsunday crime whitsunday police station
Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    Burnett MP sympathetic to northern push

    premium_icon Burnett MP sympathetic to northern push

    News Burnett MP Stephen Bennett does not support the creation of a new northern Qld state. These are the reasons why:

    • 11th Sep 2019 5:00 AM
    Newly local family’s power price jolt

    premium_icon Newly local family’s power price jolt

    News A BUNDY mother recently moved to regional Queensland, and is horrified at the costs...

    • 11th Sep 2019 5:00 AM
    LNP promises $300 power cut

    premium_icon LNP promises $300 power cut

    News OPPOSITION leader Deb Frecklington said she can cut local power bills by $300 a...

    • 11th Sep 2019 5:00 AM
    Bundy documentary encourages others to heal their wounds

    premium_icon Bundy documentary encourages others to heal their wounds

    Community Screening to be held by the end of the year

    • 11th Sep 2019 5:00 AM