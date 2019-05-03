'I don't have long': 75-year-old wants to bequeath forest

A man has appealed for someone to acquire forestry west of Toowoomba. Generic image shown.

A MAN who owns nearly 1000 hectares of natural forestry in the western Toowoomba region has appealed for someone to acquire it and preserve it after he dies.

Harvey Groszmann's Western Creek property, about 40km west of Millmerran, is home to natural flora and fauna that has remained untouched since he bought it several decades ago.

Now 75 and in poor health, Mr Groszmann has no children or direct relatives and said he feared for the future of his property once he passed away.

Location of Harvey Groszmann's forest, west of Millmerran. Google Maps

"I'm worried about what will happen to the birds and animals and the forests that I've been looking after," he said.

"I'm 75, I've lived on this property for the last 20 years.

"There are beautiful Cyprus pines, hardwoods and it's got beautiful wildlife and birds and all that."

The ardent environmentalist and climate change advocate said he wanted a like-minded individual or organisation to ensure the habitat wasn't lost to developers in the near future.

"I don't have long to live and wish my small forest to remain protected after my death," Mr Groszmann said.

"I appealed on Facebook, not for money, but for someone to help me secure my trees and plants and birds and animals."

Mr Groszmann, whose brother Carl was a talented songwriter who worked with artists like Ringo Starr and the Bee Gees, said he wanted his two dogs to be looked after once he died.

Anyone interested in assisting Mr Groszmann can contact him on hgroszmann@activ8.net.au.