Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

'I don't have a drug problem' woman tells court

A woman has told a court she doesn't have a drug problem.
A woman has told a court she doesn't have a drug problem.

CORALEE Bennett told Magistrate Belinda Merrin she didn't have a drug problem after she refused an opportunity to do probation and receive counselling.

Bennett, 41, a mum of two, pleaded guilty to drug-driving with methamphetamine and marijuana in her system after police stopped her on Barolin Street on October 26.

Bennett said she want to do something about her drug use but then, after it was explained to her, said she would not consent to a probation order and do programs or counselling as required.

"I don't have a drug problem,” Bennett said.

Ms Merrin said her criminal history showed she had drug possession offences in 1998, 2000, 2001 and twice this year.

She said it was a matter for Bennett if she did not want to participate in probation but courts may eventually send her to jail for such offending.

Bennett was fined $500 and lost her licence for four weeks.

Topics:  buncourt

Bundaberg News Mail
Blind man's accused attacker says he's the victim

Blind man's accused attacker says he's the victim

A BUMP involving a shopping trolley on a Bundaberg street may have been the catalyst for a violent incident that left Graeme Raines injured.

Popular cafe Arrow Bean has a new home

NEW DIGS: Emma Searle and Hannah Aylward inside the new premises on Targo Street.

Barolin St cafe opens in new location

PHOTOS: All our school formal pics in one place

Yolande Scott St Lukes Anglican School Formal.

Check out all the snaps

Saturday night's a great night for Bundy football

NIGHT LIGHTS: Brothers could be defending their Bundaberg Rugby League title on a Saturday night next season.

BRL locks and loads dates for next year

Local Partners