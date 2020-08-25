I DO NOT: Neighbour fights hinterland wedding proposal

File photo: An appeal has been lodged against Sunshine Coast Council’s approval of a material change of use to allow Montville Country Cabins to host weddings

A boutique hinterland retreat's proposal to host weddings is being challenged in court by a concerned neighbour.

An appeal has been lodged against Sunshine Coast Council's approval of the material change of use for a function facility (marquee weddings) at Montville Country Cabins.

The appeal was lodged in the Planning and Environment Court by Connor O'Meara Solicitor's on behalf of the Western Ave property's neighbours.

They complained of noise that can already be heard from other events held at the cabin and conference facility, including "conversations by attendees, cheers and stomping, occasional karaoke, the set-up of marquees and people arriving".

The council approval allowed the business to host one function per week, usually over the weekend between 10am and 10pm, held in a marquee and with a maximum of 45 guests.

Montville Country Cabins is a business that has operated for about 20 years and on the 6.3ha property there is a house, shed, 10 cabins and a small office.

It is described as a destination retreat in the heart of the Sunshine Coast Hinterland.

The business caters mainly for couples seeking a romantic getaway, corporate groups wanting a peaceful retreat location or families.

The appeal document states the neighbours live 170m away and argue the application is inconsistent with council's rural zone, nuisance and transport and parking codes.

Sunshine Coast Council and the business have been named as co-respondents.

Montville Country Cabins declined to comment.