'I ditched my medication for cannabis'

Court House Bundaberg Photo: Simon Young / NewsMail
Court House Bundaberg Photo: Simon Young / NewsMail
Ross Irby
by

"I DITCHED all my medication from the doctor and took up cannabis,” Rodney Kupics told a Bundaberg magistrate.

Kupics, charged with drug offences, went on to explain how he suffers kidney disease and found that smoking marijuana helped reduce swelling.

The 27-year-old pleaded guilty before Bundaberg Magistrates Court to possession of marijuana on October 11; and possession of utensils used to smoke a dangerous drug.

Prosecutor,Sergeant Dean Burgess said a police search of Kupics' home found the drugs and utensils.

He said fines were not appropriate because Kupics continued to offend.

Magistrate Belinda Merrin noted that those offences took place in just over 12 months.

Kupics said he was on a carer's pension for his mother then explained about his medication and marijuana use.

Ms Merrin fined him $600, which was sent to SPER.

Bundaberg News Mail
