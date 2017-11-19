'I ditched my medication for cannabis'

Reporter Ross Irby has wander-lust mixed with a sense of adventure, spending way too many years roaming about Australia, its back roads and off-shore foreign lands. Enjoys a yarn, story telling and tales, along with curiosity to find out about the lives and (mis)adventures of others. An off-beat sense of humour, not taking it all too seriously, along with big doses of flexibility/adaptability whatever the situation is the best way to go. You have to have the life experiences to have empathy...

"I DITCHED all my medication from the doctor and took up cannabis,” Rodney Kupics told a Bundaberg magistrate.

Kupics, charged with drug offences, went on to explain how he suffers kidney disease and found that smoking marijuana helped reduce swelling.

The 27-year-old pleaded guilty before Bundaberg Magistrates Court to possession of marijuana on October 11; and possession of utensils used to smoke a dangerous drug.

Prosecutor,Sergeant Dean Burgess said a police search of Kupics' home found the drugs and utensils.

He said fines were not appropriate because Kupics continued to offend.

Magistrate Belinda Merrin noted that those offences took place in just over 12 months.

Kupics said he was on a carer's pension for his mother then explained about his medication and marijuana use.

Ms Merrin fined him $600, which was sent to SPER.