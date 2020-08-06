Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A woman has reportedly fallen to her death in the Queen Victoria Building. Picture: John Feder/The Australian
A woman has reportedly fallen to her death in the Queen Victoria Building. Picture: John Feder/The Australian
News

‘I couldn’t look’: Woman dies in fall in CBD

6th Aug 2020 5:12 AM

A woman has fallen to her death at a shopping centre in Sydney's CBD.

The woman, 45, fell from an upper level of the three-storey Queen Victoria Building at about 2.30pm on Wednesday.

Shoppers in the centre witnessed the incident, which was reportedly on the north-end side of the building. One worker said they heard a loud thud and a scream.

Another witness, who was walking through the the nothern entrance as it happened, said "I couldn't dare look, but I was told it was a woman. Terrible."

8/4/20: An empty QVB building in Sydney because of the COVID-19 shutdown. John Feder/The Australian.
8/4/20: An empty QVB building in Sydney because of the COVID-19 shutdown. John Feder/The Australian.

Emergency services were called to the scene and police arrived in "minutes" but the woman couldn't be revived.

Police cordoned off a section of the stairs and lift, closing the Westfield tunnel to the public.

NSW Police have reportedly called the death a "self-harm incident".

"The lower ground floor is closed to the public and there is advice to stay away from the area if possible," NSW Police told the Daily Mail in a statement.

 

 

Originally published as 'I couldn't look': Woman dies in fall at QVB

More Stories

Show More
editors picks fall sydney

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Raising the bar: What’s in store for Bargara hotel

        Premium Content Raising the bar: What’s in store for Bargara hotel

        News Bargara Beach Hotel general manager says once people see it, “it’ll blow their minds”

        • 6th Aug 2020 5:00 AM
        Lease to turn port into training base for rangers

        Premium Content Lease to turn port into training base for rangers

        News Gidarjil’s Caring for Sea Country and Sea Ranger programs will have access to 4000...

        • 6th Aug 2020 5:00 AM
        Fit and fab: Our readers have decided on Bundy’s favourite gym

        Premium Content Fit and fab: Our readers have decided on Bundy’s favourite...

        News Thanks to everyone who voted in the NewsMail’s readers’ choice for Bundy’s...

        • 6th Aug 2020 5:00 AM
        Researchers in a flap over special sea bird found at Lady Elliot Isl

        Premium Content Researchers in a flap over special sea bird found at Lady...

        News The bird, dubbed Marshmallow, could be the oldest known breeding Red-tailed tropic...

        • 6th Aug 2020 5:00 AM