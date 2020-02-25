‘I could hear her scream’: Mum’s fight to punish road scourge

A policeman guides traffic through the Kingston-Wembley roads intersection where Rachael McCann was injured.

A YOUNG mum has called for harsher penalties for red light runners after she was injured in a horror car smash at an intersection on the same road where more than 200 people were caught on camera running red lights.

Rachael McCann and her seven-year-old daughter were on their way to lunch after a relaxing day at Gold Coast water park Wet n Wild, when their car was t-boned at a large intersection at Logan Central.

Ms McCann was knocked unconscious after a red-light runner slammed into her grey Nissan Tiida, spinning the car around in the middle of the intersection at Wembley and Kingston roads.

The Nissan's airbags inflated, possibly saving the 31-year-old mum's life.

When she came to, Ms McCann said she could hear her daughter screaming and tried to get out of the car to help her.

Mum and daughter in the pool at Wet n Wild just hours before the horror crash that changed their lives forever.



"As soon as I tried to hop out of the car and get to my daughter, I fell over and collapsed on the road," she said.

"I could hear her screams but I couldn't see her and I didn't know what had happened to her.

"It's changed our lives forever," she said.

The young mother decided to speak out and call for the intersection to be overhauled along with harsher penalties after startling statistics last week showed drivers at another Kingston Rd intersection, less than 7km away, ran more than 200 red lights in a day.

According to Queensland road rules the fine for running a red light is $400 and three demerit points.

Ms McCann, who is still recovering from the October crash and was forced to stay in hospital for five days, said the penalty was not enough.

Rachael McCann was hospitalised for five days and experienced back and wrist injuries and a 700ml haematoma on her breast.



Her lawyer Marija Grubor, from Shine Lawyers, said the fine did not reflect the anguish and injury caused.

"She's lucky to be alive and had to stay in hospital for five days while she was treated for a 700ml haematoma over her breast and extensive bruising across her chest and abdomen," she said.

"Four months on, she is still suffering the after-effects of wrist and back injuries.

"Both are extremely lucky and it is obvious that something needs to be done about this dangerous intersection before someone is killed."

Police statements show the driver of the other vehicle, who has been fined for failing to stop at a red light, was also injured and taken to Princess Alexander Hospital where she was treated for a fractured eye socket and a cut to her left knee.

Ms McCann said the accident occurred when she was turning right in to Wembley Rd from Kingston Rd on a green arrow and a red Hyundai hatchback failed to stop at a red light.