Virat Kohli has ruled out playing in England’s new cricket format, ‘the Hundred’, refusing to be a ‘testing sort of cricketer’.
Cricket

‘Hurt’ Kohli draws a line: ‘Commercialism taking over’

30th Aug 2018 10:00 AM

INDIA captain Virat Kohli has ruled out participating in the initial stages of the England and Wales Cricket Board's new 100-ball format and says he is worried that commercial concerns are eroding the quality of the game.

The ECB's new eight-team tournament is set to begin in 2020. The rules for the new format are yet to be revealed but five-ball overs and the possibility of players bowling 10 straight deliveries has been mooted.

Kohli already represents India in Tests, one-day internationals and Twenty20s and plays in the Indian Premier League and told Wisden Cricket Monthly he did not want to be "a testing sort of cricketer for any new format...

"Obviously for the people involved in the whole process and the set-up it will be really exciting but I cannot think of one more format, to be honest," he said.

"I am very ... I wouldn't say frustrated but it can get very demanding of you when you have to play so much cricket. I feel the commercial aspect is taking over the real quality of the cricket and that hurts me."

Kohli however stressed he was not against franchise cricket.

"I love playing the IPL, I love watching the BBL, because you're working towards something, competing against high-quality sides and it gets your competitive juices flowing. That's what you want as a cricketer. I'm all for the leagues, but not to experiment."

big bash cricket t20 cricket virat kohli

