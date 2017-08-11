26°
I can't sell my home because this lake is a swamp!

Jim Alouat
| 11th Aug 2017 4:01 PM
The feature lake at the Bargara Lakes Estate many years ago.
The feature lake at the Bargara Lakes Estate many years ago.

A BARGARA man is struggling to sell his home because a once pristine council-maintained lake within the Bargara Lakes Estate has devolved into a "murky swamp”.

But Bundaberg Regional Council says it an ongoing issue and it will continue to search for a cost-effective solution.

David Byers has lived at Broadwater Close for about a decade and when he first moved into his home, the glorious lake was filled with fish and eels.

"We purchased our home because of the lake,” Mr Byers said.

But now Mr Byers describes the murky lake as an eyesore hindering him from selling his home as the 72-year-old prepares to downsize.

"We're trying to downsize but it looks like I'm going to lose a packet,” Mr Byers said.

"A couple of real estate agents have looked at and said we won't get anywhere near what we have paid for it because of the lake.”

It's not the first time the ugly lake has reared its head with ratepayers raising complaints with the NewsMail in 2013.

EYESORE: A Bargara Lakes resident is concerned about the water at the back of his home.
EYESORE: A Bargara Lakes resident is concerned about the water at the back of his home.

Division 5 representative Greg Barnes said he empathised with frustrated residents and agreed it was a problem that needed to be fixed.

"It's been an issue for a couple of years,” Cr Barnes said.

"The problem is as the weeds get sprayed and poisoned they sink to the bottom of the lake, which reduces the depth of the water.

"Also, the bottom of the lake is covered in boulders so it's hard to dredge it.”

Cr Barnes hopes to get a floating excavator to make the lake deeper and clear away the rocks.

"I'm certainly hopeful we can get some funding for this,” Cr Barnes said.

"We are doing everything we can, subject to funds.”

A council spokesman said while a mild winter had resulted in weed growth there remained plenty of open areas with the amount of duck weed currently posing no issue to local wildlife utilising the waterway.

"Council is exploring alternative options with regards other machinery, bearing mind that to ensure a return on any financial investment, it would need to have wider application than simply being utilised on removing weed from the Bargara Lakes detention basin,” he said.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  bargara lakes estate bundaberg regional council environment ratepayer

