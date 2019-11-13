Menu
Boxing

‘I can see the fear in him’: Gallen’s stinging Hall sledge

by Nick Smart
13th Nov 2019 2:28 PM
Paul Gallen says he can sense the "fear" in former AFL star Barry Hall ahead of their highly anticipated bout at Margaret Court Arena on Friday night.

The pair faced off in a fiery press conference at Crown Casino on Wednesday morning, where the NRL hardman was quick to refute any claim that Hall's size and strength would overwhelm him.

"You'll have to wait and see on Friday night what's going to happen, but that just won't happen," Gallen said.

"I know it won't, I've trained hard for this and prepared well.

"I've sacrificed so much for the past two months to be prepared for Friday night, and come Friday night he won't be able to stop me.

"He knows all this, I can see the fear in him.

Barry Hall and Paul Gallen were far from friendly at their post-fight press conference. Picture: AAP Images
"He knows his punches won't hurt me, and at the end of the day I'll get the victory whether it's by knockout or by points decision.

"I think deep down he knows it."

Hall was quick to bite back, knocking back any suggestion of fear ahead of his professional boxing debut.

"He doesn't know me, that's for sure," Hall said.

"All these excuses he's coming up with, (I think) there's a little seed of doubt in his mind.

"If he loses to someone who's 42 years of age in their pro debut, where does that leave him?

"I think he's looking for excuses now in case he does lose.

"From my point of view mentally, that's a weakness."

Hall then landed a stinging right hand on Gallen when the former NRL hard man tried to interupt 'Big Bad'.

"Shut up, mate. I'm sick of hearing the bullshit," fired Hall.

The "excuses" surround Gallen's unhappiness that Hall stipulated to two-minute rounds instead of three-minute rounds.

Gallen has being calling Hall "noodles" in recent weeks, and went as far as presenting the former AFL hardman with packets of two-minute noodles at the press conference.

"It will translate in pain for Barry and positiveness for me," Gallen said.

"I've accepted all the things stacked against me and I've got no excuses come Friday , I'm ready to go.

Barry Hall, Danny Green and Paul Gallen are ready for action. Picture: Alex Coppel
"I dropped my sparring to two-minute rounds last week, so the pace I'm going to be able to go at, the fact I'm going to be in his face the whole time and just non-stop throwing punches at him, it will hurt him and tire him out."

Hall said he was perfectly prepared for the fight.

"My training camp's gone really smoothly, I've had no injuries and my fitness is on point, so I'm ready to go," Hall said.

