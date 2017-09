OVER AND OUT: Billie Troop blew 0.239 - more than four times the legal limit.

BEHIND the wheel of his Toyota Hilux, Billie Troop ended up having not such a great feeling.

Bundaberg police stopped him just before 3am and he blew 0.239 - more than four times the legal limit.

Troop, 36, pleaded guilty in a Bundaberg court to driving under the influence at 2.55am on Saturday, August 5. He had no previous offences.

Troop said in court: "I blew it - I was well and truly over.”

He was fined $1200 and disqualified from driving for 10 months.