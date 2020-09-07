Hypocrisy over child protection

This week is Child Protection Week and the government is encouraging us to put children first by ensuring young Queenslanders are safe, loved and cared for. Photo: File.

This week is Child Protection Week and the government is encouraging us to put children first by ensuring young Queenslanders are safe, loved and cared for.

I welcome this message but I find it hypocritical that both major parties refuse to legally protect these same young people from being hit and hurt at school and in the home.

Children learn through observation and from experience.

If violence is used against them they are more likely to use it against their pets, peers and later intimate partners.

However this fact is ignored in any discussion about domestic and family violence because it is not politically convenient to give children the same legal rights as adults, that is, to be protected from an assault by another.

Yes, child protection is everybody’s business but don’t expect politicians to lead in this endeavour.

Alan Corbett, Moore Park Beach