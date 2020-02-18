Hygiene kits filling a need

MAKING A DIFFERENCE: Michael Malouf – Senior Aviation Lecturer CQUniversity Bundaberg, Carol Delnevo from the Red Cross Representative, Luke Sinclair – CQUniversity Associate Vice-Chancellor (Wide Bay Burnett region) and Muhammed Yildirim – Vice-President of the CQUniversity Interfaith and Cultural Diversity Society.

MANY hands make light work and there was no shortage of people ready to help those less fortunate in the region and further afield.

Organised by CQUniversity Interfaith and Cultural Diversity Society, 10 faith groups from across the Bundaberg community came together to donate and create hygiene packs for those in need.

CQUniversity Bundaberg senior aviation lecturer Michael Malouf said the 200 people who attended managed to create 500 packs in 45 minutes.

He said the packs would be going to people who were homeless, those who presented at the hospital with nothing and those outside of Bundaberg who had been displaced by fire or flooding events.

He said the packs – which include a comb, toothbrush, toothpaste, soap, deodorant and sanitary items – were donated to the Red Cross to be distributed to those in need.

Mr Malouf said the whole day was a team effort and he was thrilled to be a part of it.

He hopes the society could do something similar again in the future.

According to Mr Malouf, for some the day started rather early to prepare the hangi and food to be enjoyed by all after the packing.

He said it was nice to be able to enjoy a meal with everyone after the packing was done.

Mr Malouf said each faith group donated different hygiene items, as did CQUniversity and East Side Dental.