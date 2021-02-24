HYDRO SET-UP: Man bagged cannabis so sons couldn’t steal it

A man has pleaded guilty to multiple charges in relation to possessing and producing marijuana. He faced the Bundaberg Magistrates Court this week and received a hefty fine.

A man has pleaded guilty to multiple charges in relation to possessing and producing marijuana. He faced the Bundaberg Magistrates Court this week and received a hefty fine.

A Bundaberg man has been handed a hefty fine for producing drugs in his own fully-equipped green room.

Facing the Bundaberg Magistrates Court on four charges Mark Edwin Martin pleaded guilty to unlawfully producing dangerous drugs and possession of marijuana, a pipe which had been used and equipment used in the commission of a crime.

Police executed a search warrant at the defendant's property on January 26 about 8am and Martin immediately led them to a granny flat.

A total of 15 plants were found inside the dwelling which were being grown in a hydroponic system and multiple clip-seal bags containing 438g of marijuana.

In addition a used water pipe, bags, fans, heat lamps, lighting, inverters and timers which were used to produce the drug were also found inside.

Martin told police he was growing cannabis for personal use only and he had packed it into separate bags which were kept in his bedroom so that his sons did not steal it.

The defendant's solicitor Matthew Messenger told the court his client smokes marijuana as a form of pain management as he had two heart attacks and suffers from kidney stones, depression and anxiety.

Mr Messenger said Martin, who is on the disability pension, also produces large quantities to make his own butter which he ingests.

The court heard the defendant's criminal history included similar offences but occurred more than 20 years ago.

Magistrate Anthony Maloney said he took Martin's early plea into consideration but was also concerned that the defendant had gone to a lot of trouble to produce the marijuana.

"This isn't just some seeds thrown into the backyard which you've watered," Mr Maloney said.

"You've got the hydroponic equipment which I always deal with more severely than if it's just some plants in the backyard or out on a rural property."

Martin received a $2000 fine which was referred to SPUR and items were forfeited for destruction. No conviction was recorded.