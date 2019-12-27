Husband’s hilarious response to Lotto win

Santa has been especially generous to a couple of lucky Lotto winners this week who have bagged massive wins of more than $40 million between them.

A woman from Moreton Bay near Brisbane collected a whopping $24 million after holding the only division one winning entry nationally in Powerball draw 1232 on Boxing Day.

Amid the Christmas chaos, she was oblivious to her massive win until a Golden Casket official made contact this morning.

"Oh my God," she exclaimed.

"Thank you so much. I don't know what to say," she said while crying. "It's a lot. It's incredible.

"It is something I've only ever dreamt about. It happens to other people, not people like me.

"I was asleep when you rang and nearly didn't answer the phone. I can't believe it. Oh my God."

But it was her husband who had the most relatable response to the epic win.

"I'm going to sh*t myself," he exclaimed in the background.

The winner, who wishes to remain anonymous, said she planned to share the massive win with her kids.

A Sydney dad had no idea he had won $20 million. Picture: AAP Image/Mick Tsikas

A dad from Sydney's inner west held the only division one winning entry across Australia in Oz Lotto draw 1349, drawn on Christmas Eve.

He took home the entire division one prize of $20 million.

But the man, in his 40s, only discovered his life-changing fortune when a NSW Lotteries official called him to confirm the win.

"Oh wow," he laughed when the multimillion-dollar Oz Lotto prize was revealed.

"I had no idea I had won on Christmas Eve. I'm speechless. I'm a bit shaky actually. I'm just speechless. It's a very nice Christmas gift. It's the best present.

"It's been an OK year, but this really caps it off perfectly. This news is definitely the best way to finish off the year. This will be hard to top next Christmas."

The next lottery draw is tomorrow, with the Saturday Lotto Megadraw offering $30 million.