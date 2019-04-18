Menu
Methamphetamine
Husband's death had a domino impact

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
18th Apr 2019 1:00 AM | Updated: 6:00 AM
A ROCKHAMPTON mother's life has spiralled out of control since her husband killed himself in front of her in 2016.

She struggled with taking care of their three children on her own, turned to using methamphetamines, got caught drug driving and had her children taken out of her care.

Now, she has avoided spending time in jail after being convicted for supplying methamphetamines.

Crown prosecutor Alexandra Baker said the woman was detected after police watched her drive off from a known drug dealer's residence on December 1, 2017, about 9.30pm.

She said her passenger had 0.5g of meth and the woman's phone showed evidence of communications where she organised the known drug dealer to supply her passenger with the illicit drug.

The court heard the woman was eight months pregnant at the time of intercept.

NATIONAL 24/7 CRISIS SERVICES

  1. Lifeline: 13 11 14
  2. Suicide Call Back Service: 1300 659 467
  3. MensLine Australia: 1300 78 99 78
  4. beyondblue: 1300 22 46 36
  5. Kids Helpline: 1800 55 1800

Defence barrister Ross Lo Monaco said the woman became involved in drugs after witnessing a fairly tragic incident.

He said the father of her three eldest children pulled out a firearm and shot himself in the head in front of her.

Mr Lo Monaco said she couldn't cope.

He said after her children were removed from her care, which was the result of many people reporting her drug use, she stopped using drugs.

Mr Lo Monaco said his client was just helping out a friend on this occasion and since then had stopped associating with anyone she had known from using drugs.

He said she is focused on getting her children back and had passed all drug tests requested by Child Safety for the past 18 months.

Mr Lo Monaco said she was undergoing mental health help and studying at TAFE.

The woman was sentenced to a six-month prison term, wholly suspended and operational for 18 months, along with a 12-month probation order.

