Husband to claim self-defence over wife's stabbing death

Police will allege Altaf Hossain stabbed his wife to death after she accused him of having an affair. Picture: Facebook

Police will allege Altaf Hossain stabbed his wife to death after she accused him of having an affair. Picture: Facebook

A MAN stabbed his wife to death after she accused him of having an affair with a neighbour, police will allege.

Altaf Hossain, 49, allegedly murdered the mother of their two children, Syeda Nirupama Hossain, 33, at their Minto home in the early hours of Easter Sunday after she demanded to see his phone.

When Ms Hossain told her husband to show her his phone he grabbed a knife and stabbed her, police allegations tendered to Parramatta Bail Court on Monday stated.

Hossain allegedly gave this account to police in an interview conducted after he was arrested.

Hossain's lawyer Zemarai Khatiz told the court during an unsuccessful bail application that his client, who is charged with murder, was acting in self-defence.

Mr Khatiz said the couple had two fights that night, the first in their bedroom and the second in the garage where Hossain sustained wounds to his hands before fatally stabbing his wife.

Hossain appeared in custody dressed in a white hospital gown and with heavily bandaged hands.

Altaf Hossain is claiming self-defence. Picture: Damian Shaw

Mr Khatiz asked Hossain to hold his hands up to the camera which he did showing thick white bandages over both hands, wrists and the right thumb.

"One of the first things the accused said (to police) was, "she did this one," gesturing his wife did something to him on the hands," Mr Khatiz said.

Police were called to their Minto home at 4am on Sunday after a family friend found Ms Hossain's body in the garage with stab wounds to her neck.

Local residents look on as detectives and forensics comb the scene at Minto. Picture: Monique Harmer

In applying for bail for his client, Mr Khatiz argued he had no criminal history, had strong ties to the community, that he should be afforded the presumption of innocence and that he needed to care for his children.

Mr Khatiz also said if Hossain was not granted bail he could spend up to 18 months in custody awaiting trial in the NSW Supreme Court.

Syeda Nirupama Hossain’s body was found in the family garage. Picture: Damian Shaw

He said that at the trial there would be issues on, "whether the prosecution have negated self-defence beyond reasonable doubt."

Police Prosecutor Sen-Sergeant Leesa McEvoy opposed bail saying that it, "would not be a very good idea," for Hossain to have custody of his children, in light of the charges.

Sen-Sergeant McEvoy also argued he was a flight risk as he was facing a lengthy custodial sentence.

"He has made full admissions to killing his wife. That presumption of innocence only takes it so far," she said.

Syeda Nirupama Hossain was stabbed to death. Picture: Facebook

Parramatta Registrar Kevin Lamond refused bail saying that if the matter is defended on the basis of self-defence there is still a strong likelihood the defendant will be convicted of manslaughter.

Hossain appeared vacant and sleepy throughout the short hearing mumbling to himself and closing his eyes several times.

Police and forensics at the scene on Easter Sunday. Picture: Damian Shaw

Three family friends attended the short hearing. Outside of court friend Zahir Bhuiyan cried when asked about Ms Hossain.

"She was a good lady, we are shocked," he said covering his face with his hands.

Mr Bhuiyan said Hossain was, "a very good person, but his wife is more good."

He said he had not heard that the couple was having any marital problems.

He said the children were "very lovely kids," and the community was concerned about their welfare now that there mother was dead and father was in custody.

State Crime Command’s Homicide Squad have been assisting Campbelltown detectives gather evidence. Picture: Monique Harmer

Mr Bhuiyan said the family had come to his house for a party and all appeared "very happy."

He had also been to their house which was, "well-organised."

He said Ms Hossain ran a business selling Indian sweets to fund her children's private education.

Neighbour Khadija Sarker and her husband also attended the court hearing

Outside of court she said her neighbour was a "very good mum."

"She doesn't deserve this death," she said.

The case was adjourned until later this month.