Husband dies a day after wife

The husband of a young Melbourne woman who was executed outside their home on New Year's Eve has also died in hospital, authorities have confirmed.

Veton Musai, 29, passed away on Wednesday just a day after his new bride, Lindita, was killed when a gunman opened fire on the pair outside a property in Yarraville.

Mrs Musai's father, Osman Shaptafaj, remains in hospital and is being treated for a gunshot wound.

Detectives are still trying to determine exactly what happened in the daylight slaying on Tuesday, which occurred while other family members were at the home.

Yarraville shooting victims Lindita and Veton Musai. Lindita died at the scene while her husband Veton is in hospital with critical injuries. Picture: Facebook

The couple were killed, allegedly after a dispute on New Year's Eve. Picture: Facebook

Police later found a weapon not far from the scene.

"Today we lost my beautiful baby cousin Veton Musai and his angel wife Lindita Musai … I can't even begin to explain how I feel," a relative said on Facebook last night.

"The only thing keeping us strong is belief in God."

The Musais had only been married a year.

Emergency services were called to the couple's home in Yarraville about 10.30am on New Year's Eve, where they found Mrs Musai dead and Mr Musai fighting for his life, both suffering gunshot wounds to their upper bodies.

"This guy just jumped out of the bush into my peripheral vision … " witness Lewis Thorne told Nine News of seeing the gunman.

Lindita, 25, and Veton, 29, had just celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary. Picture: Facebook

Yarraville shooting victims Lindita and Veton Musai. Picture: Facebook

It's understood the Musais had just arrived at the Salisbury Street property when they were ambushed.

The couple had been married for just a year.

Heart-wrenching scenes unfolded at the crime scene as shocked family members arrived, consoling each other over the horrific tragedy.

Mrs Musai worked at Colliers International real estate agency, meanwhile Mr Musai was an employee of the National Australia Bank, according to the Herald Sun.