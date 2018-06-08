Husband choked wife twice because of bad mood

Maryborough man, aged 31, leaves court after being sentenced on two counts of choking.

A MAN who tried to choke his wife twice in the space of minutes blamed his sickening actions on a bad mood.

Maryborough District Court heard the 31-year-old, who the Chronicle has chosen to not name to protect the victim, grabbed his wife by the neck and threatened to "knock her".

Seeing her breathless and struggling didn't deter him from lashing out again.

This time, he dragged her by the neck down the hallway inside their Maryborough home.

The woman tried everything, even offering to cook him dinner, in an attempt to calm him down.

She begged for him to stop while he squeezed her throat.

The court heard she was only able to make a getaway after making a comment about there being someone at the door, distracting her husband.

Once outside, the pair went for a walk but the victim refused to go back inside the house with him.

She was later treated for a neck sprain at hospital and doctors observed red marks at her neck.

The man was arrested a few days later.

Despite the horror that unfolded on December 3 last year, the court heard the woman was prepared to forgive him to save their marriage.

He apologised to his wife for his violent behaviour when she recently visited him in jail.

The man was sentenced to two-years jail for the choking offences.

He will be released on parole August 6.

Defence barrister Paul Rutledge told the court his client planned to move to Sunshine Coast after his release from jail so the couple - who had been together for seven years - could rebuild their relationship starting with long distance.

She also wants him to seek counselling and professional help.

"He was very intoxicated at the time of the offence, but does not seek to make that an excuse," Mr Rutledge said.

"She intends to keep the marriage, but would like a protection order."