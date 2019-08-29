Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Nathan and Peta Groszmann have received double awards at the Wide Bay Master Builders Awards.
Nathan and Peta Groszmann have received double awards at the Wide Bay Master Builders Awards. Mike Knott
Business

Husband and wife building duo take top awards

Rhylea Millar
by
29th Aug 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HUSBAND and wife duo Nathan and Peta Groszmann are a great team both at home and in the office.

The couple's business, Nathan Groszmann Constructions, recently was awarded Best House and Individual Home valued at $551,000 - $650,000 and Excellence in Sustainable Living at the Wide Bay Master Builder Awards event on August 9.

The Elliott Heads home received a 9.1-star energy efficiency rating.

Recycled timber was used for decking and a collection of wine and beer bottles were crushed and scattered through the polished concrete flooring.

A water-saving strategy was implemented by installing a rainwater shower that shoots out more air than water, so the pressure remains the same but water use is reduced.

Peta offers an eye for design and imagination, while Nathan uses his expertise in construction and practicality.

The couple constructed their own home and lived with their three children in the backyard shed for nine long months, using the outdoor shower and toilet facilities.

There are few couples that could live and work together but the husband and wife believe it works so well because they share a similar style and belief that anything is possible for their clients.

More Stories

Show More
building business
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    BARGARA JEWEL: Final piece of land now bought

    premium_icon BARGARA JEWEL: Final piece of land now bought

    News THE last piece of the puzzle to completing the groundwork for the Jewel high-rise development has been secured.

    REVEALED: How Bundaberg schools performed in NAPLAN

    premium_icon REVEALED: How Bundaberg schools performed in NAPLAN

    Education Students in Year 3, 5, 7 and 9 took part in May

    Albanese’s promise for Hinkler, thoughts on Regional Deal

    premium_icon Albanese’s promise for Hinkler, thoughts on Regional Deal

    Politics The Federal Opposition Government said it’s crucial for money to be spent on...

    Bundaberg council should manage the port: Bennett

    premium_icon Bundaberg council should manage the port: Bennett

    News Local government doing the heavy lifting, says MP