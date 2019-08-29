Husband and wife building duo take top awards

Nathan and Peta Groszmann have received double awards at the Wide Bay Master Builders Awards.

Nathan and Peta Groszmann have received double awards at the Wide Bay Master Builders Awards. Mike Knott

HUSBAND and wife duo Nathan and Peta Groszmann are a great team both at home and in the office.

The couple's business, Nathan Groszmann Constructions, recently was awarded Best House and Individual Home valued at $551,000 - $650,000 and Excellence in Sustainable Living at the Wide Bay Master Builder Awards event on August 9.

The Elliott Heads home received a 9.1-star energy efficiency rating.

Recycled timber was used for decking and a collection of wine and beer bottles were crushed and scattered through the polished concrete flooring.

A water-saving strategy was implemented by installing a rainwater shower that shoots out more air than water, so the pressure remains the same but water use is reduced.

Peta offers an eye for design and imagination, while Nathan uses his expertise in construction and practicality.

The couple constructed their own home and lived with their three children in the backyard shed for nine long months, using the outdoor shower and toilet facilities.

There are few couples that could live and work together but the husband and wife believe it works so well because they share a similar style and belief that anything is possible for their clients.