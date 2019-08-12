Hurricanes men through to CQ basketball decider

BASKETBALL: Hervey Bay will take on Bundaberg in the men's Central Queensland Basketball League grand final after a 79-67 thriller against Gladstone.

The visitors were more efficient and that counted for everything as Gladstone missed chance after chance.

Gladstone's Jacob Owen kept his team in the hunt with 19 points, which included five from six triples.

Nathan Druitt and Luke Knight also contributed with near double-double games.

Hervey Bay's Jarrod Sheppard shot a game-high 21 points with excellent support from John Wieland, who scored 20.

The other difference in the game was that all but one of Hervey Bay's roster added a score alongside their name.

Hervey Bay coach Glenn Jordan was pleased with the turnaround from a fortnight ago.

"Two weeks ago we lost by 40 to Gladstone and we turned that around to a 13-point win,” Jordan said.

"We are back playing the way we used to earlier in the season.”

Jordan credits a better effort at training for the result.

Hervey Bay will meet Bundaberg this Saturday night.

Gladstone's women are through to the CQBL grand final against Bundaberg after a win against Maryborough Magic in the semi-final at Kev Broome Stadium.

Injured Gladstone centre Mirrin Rashleigh said the team's mix of experience and youth had combined well against Maryborough.

"Kassie Wareham was outstanding with her rebounds and Tilly Gilbert and Kellie Green were the other notable players,” she said.

"The two young girls Erin Harvey and Kadee Barrenger contributed well as usual.”

Gladstone women's coach Robbie Barnes said Barrenger stepped up just as Magic threatened to steal the game.

"Kadee shot really well and we led by about 20 points early before Maryborough pulled it back to six points,” he said.