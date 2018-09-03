Huntington's disease took hold of Bundy woman at a young age

HUNTINGTONS: Nikki Page, 35, carries the defective gene on her chromosome 4 that causes Huntington's Disease. Nikki's family are raising money to make sure her life is as comfortable as possible.

FIVE years ago Nikki Page had the world at her feet.

She had a masters degree in human resource and sociology and was working for Evolution, a company that operates the largest traffic control and traffic management in Australia.

The successful young woman's life changed when she realised she was just like her mother.

Nikki, 35, carries a defective gene on her chromosome 4.

It causes an excessive build-up of a protein, which causes Huntington's disease.

Huntington's disease (HD) is a genetic neurodegenerative disease - this means its a disease of the brain and is passed down from parent to child.

The disease took the life of Nikki's mother Julie as there is no cure.

From the onset of symptoms people with HD have a life expectancy of only 10 to 25 years.

HD is not evident at birth, symptoms will usually not appear until a person is between 35 and 55 years of age, and occasionally even later in life.

In rare cases, like Nikki's, symptoms can begin at a younger age.

Nikki's life started to spiral out of control when she was 31, symptoms set in and she realised she would have to give up her dreams and return home to Bundaberg.

Within the year Nikki's condition dramatically deteriorated, she needed full time care and support, and there was a problem. No services were available to help, and Nikki was not able to get any funding.

Then came Bundaberg's Jaydene and Russell White - with Nikki in mind they opened Caring Hearts in 2015, this is when Nikki's life changed again.

They moved Nikki into their respite house which is where she still lives today, with full-time care to support her.

Every day is a new challenge for Nikki. She can no longer walk or talk, she communicates with a thumbs up or down.

Her cousin Stacey Turner said HD was a cruel disease and it was hard for all the family to watch Nikki go through the same as her mother.

"Her mum got symptoms much later in life,” Stacey said.

"Nikki's has progressed so quickly.

"It's very hard for all of us to watch her the way she is.”

Caring Hearts now has other HD sufferers living in care, but they are bursting at the seams, the respite house is no longer big enough.

Stacey said the respite house did not have a bathroom suitable for Nikki, it was a rental home and could not be modified.

The team at Caring Hearts are trying desperately to apply for funding through NDIS, but said it wouldn't cover all costs of building a home for Nikki.

Nikki's family is now calling for help from the Bundaberg community, as they've decided to raise some of the money needed to make this dream come true for Nikki and others living with HD in the region.

They have organised an event, Blue Ball for Nikki Page, in hopes to raise $130,000 which will help buy a block of land for a new respite centre.

The event will be held early next year and they are calling for businesses to come forward with sponsorship

"We hope this will bring about some awareness for the disease also,” Stacey said.

The ball will be held on February 9. Any inquiries can be forwarded by email to turnerss@bigpond.com.au, or go to Facebook page: Blue Ball for Nikki Page - Caring Hearts Huntington's Disease.