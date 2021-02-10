Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Matthew Herse was found with a hunting knife and a strange weapon in his car at Amamoor. Picture: Facebook
Matthew Herse was found with a hunting knife and a strange weapon in his car at Amamoor. Picture: Facebook
News

Hunter caught with strange chainsaw weapon in Mary Valley

Frances Klein
10th Feb 2021 5:00 AM | Updated: 6:39 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN who was caught with a hunting knife and a "flail-like" weapon made from a chainsaw chain when he was driving in the Mary Valley in the middle of the night told police he had been hunting.

Matthew Herse was pulled over on the Mary Valley Highway on the way to Frayne Rd at Amamoor at 1.20am on a night in August last year.

Police found the knife under his car seat as well as a chainsaw chain that had a material handle fashioned into it to create a "flail-like weapon".

MORE GYMPIE COURT:Woman accused of touching 5yo during sleepover fronts court

Police also found drug-related items that were scales, clip seal bags, a scoop and a glass pipe.

Herse, a mobile mechanic, was upfront when he represented himself in Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday and pleaded guilty to possessing the weapons in public and the drug-related items on August 21.

"I was guilty - I showed them (the police) everything there was," he told the court.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan noted the man's previous weapon and drug possession charges but took into account his co-operation with police.

Herse was convicted and fined $600.

How to activate your free Courier-Mail subscription

 

More Stories

Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BIG READ: Why Bundaberg desperately needs more babies

        Premium Content BIG READ: Why Bundaberg desperately needs more babies

        News The theory behind why demographers want legislative change to make it easier to have more children

        Barrister switches sparring style from courtroom to the ring

        Premium Content Barrister switches sparring style from courtroom to the ring

        News Read about his journey to putting on the gloves in the lead up to his first bout...

        Couple set to celebrate decade in Bundy dealership business

        Premium Content Couple set to celebrate decade in Bundy dealership business

        News To celebrate the milestone and thank the community for their support over the last...

        Health emergency as hospital care costs outweigh cash

        Premium Content Health emergency as hospital care costs outweigh cash

        Health Queensland health services record $82m operating loss in 2020

        • 10th Feb 2021 5:05 AM