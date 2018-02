Hunter busted for driving

A MAN returning home from a hunting session was surprised when police told him he was driving an unregistered car and his licence had expired.

On December 12 at 12.15am police stopped Harley Peter James Bamberry, 26, along Mt Perry Rd and found his vehicle registration had run out on December 8 and his licence had expired on November 30.

Bundaberg Magistrates Court last month heard Bamberry told police he had recently moved homes and may not have received a renewal notice.

Bamberry pleaded guilty to driving an unregistered vehicle and unlicensed driving and was fined $452.