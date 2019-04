DETECTIVES have released a photo of the car they believe may be a clue into the murder of MacGregor doctor Luping Zeng.

Dr Zeng was shot in the garage of his Delfin Drive home around 11.40pm on Thursday, and later passed away in hospital.

Police are searching for a stolen silver 2013 Hyundai Elantra Hatchback possibly bearing false Queensland registration 078YPN.

Anyone with information regarding the vehicle is urged to contact police immediately.

CCTV footage of the stolen Hyundai Elantra hatchback.