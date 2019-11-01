Hunt for illegal fishers after dead animals found in nets

DOZENS of dead turtles, lizards, fish and an eagle have been found in illegal fishing nets in the Logan River, with Queensland Boating and Fisheries Patrol launching an investigation.

Minister for Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries Mark Furner said four nets were found in the river at Jimboomba.

"As many as 120 turtles, a water dragon, freshwater bullrouts and Australian bass were found dead in these nets," he said.

"Most of these creatures were decomposing, suggesting these nets have been there for some time.

“Those found responsible for putting these types of nets in the river could face fines of up to $131,000.”

"Officers even found a White-bellied sea eagle that had somehow got caught in these nets and unfortunately perished.

"Fortunately our QBFP officers managed to free two turtles that were still alive.

"I am appalled and sickened by these wanton acts of destruction because they cause great damage to local native wildlife populations as well as fish stocks."

Many freshwater turtle have been found in nets. Picture: Anne Wilkinson

Mr Furner said an investigation had been launched and the types of nets were not allowed in freshwater.

"I would like to thank members of the public who reported these nets using our Fishwatch hotline.

"Queensland's native wildlife and fisheries resources are owned by the community and everyone is responsible for ensuring they're managed and fished sustainably for future generations."