Hunt on for bus station handbag snatch-grab robber

A MAN who snatched an innocent woman's handbag and fled to a waiting getaway car is being hunted by police.

A woman had been sitting at the bus stop at a Kearneys Spring shopping centre when, at 5.44am on Wednesday, October 24, a man walked past.

Twenty seconds later he walked back to the woman and asked to use a lighter.

Police said the man then snatched the woman's handbag as she was getting the lighter.

Despite her efforts, the man grabbed the bag and ran towards a waiting car with the woman close behind.

Police said the woman tried to open the rear passenger door into which the man had climbed when the car drove away, dragging her a short distance.

She suffered minor cuts and bruises.

Checks indicate the same pictured vehicle was reported stolen and had committed offences in Chinchilla. QPS

Police have confirmed the car had been stolen from Chinchilla, and it has been linked to several offences in the area.

"This vehicle has been involved in a number of offences in Chinchilla, Toowoomba and Goondiwindi," police said.

The man involved in the snatch and grab is described as being of Aboriginal or Torres Straight Islander appearance, light complexion, about 16 to 17 years old, with black fuzzy short hair and about 177cm tall and a slim build.

He was wearing a black baseball style cap with a white motif possibly Adidas brand, blue short-sleeve t-shirt, black knee length shorts and joggers of a dark description.

The vehicle is described as a white Ford Ghia sedan, registration number 206 IP.

If you have any knowledge or information in relation to the below vehicle, please call police.