Hunky geek: The Bachelor blasts in from outerspace

Matt Agnew makes his debut in the first Bachelor promo.

You could mistake him from Clark Kent at a glance but he is actually the new Bachelor looking for love. The astrophysicist revealed what we can expect in the series after wrapping the series only weeks ago.

The Bachelor season seven promo dropped on Wednesday with Matt Agnew, 31, stepping into the role of a superhero blasted to earth from a meteor.

The promo for the new season of The Bachelor dropped last night.



Agnew has a double undergraduate degree in science and engineering, and a masters in astrophysics.

Soon to be Dr Agnew, he's also a PhD candidate at the Swinburne University of Technology where he works in the Centre for Astrophysics and Supercomputing.

Filming has wrapped and the charming geek said he's excited for the season to air.

"(I am feeling) Really excited! I wouldn't have signed onto this experience if I was worried about dropping my guard and putting it all on the line to find love in front of the rest of Australia.

"It's probably the most naked I can get without taking my clothes off!"

There is no air date for the season just yet but traditionally prime time shows begin once another ends, so fans can likely expect Agnew on their screens when MasterChef concludes.

