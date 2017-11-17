Hungry man jailed for taking food, chocolate, phone, wallet

A HUNGRY man who stole chocolate and food has been jailed.

Appearing before Bundaberg Magistrates Court, 50-year-old Steaphen William Braden was sentenced to 18 months' jail for entering the Dingo Blue Backpackers and stealing food: and to lesser jail terms for stealing the chocolates from the Hungry Tum cafe on June 1, and stealing a wallet and iPhone at a hotel.

Braden pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to entering premises to steal on May 11; possession of dangerous drugs - methylamphetamine on August 3, two counts of stealing after a previous conviction and two counts of failing to appear before court.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Grant Klaassen said he had a history of property offences and previously received jail sentences.

Defence lawyer Gavin James said Braden was homeless.

Mr James said Braden had been walking past the backpackers when he entered and took the items from a shared kitchen.

Magistrate John Smith sentenced Braden to 18 months.

And with time already spent in custody, Braden will be released (after serving six months) to parole next April.