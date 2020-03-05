Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
dumpster divers
dumpster divers
Crime

Hungry homeless man fined for dumpster dive

by PATRICK GEE
5th Mar 2020 11:38 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A HUNGRY homeless man who took food out of a skip bin behind a Launceston business has been convicted and fined $250 for trespassing.

Harry Kourakis, of no fixed address, appeared in Launceston Magistrates Court on Wednesday and pleaded guilty to the charge.

Kourakis yesterday told Magistrate Simon Brown he had just been released from prison at the time of the offence on May 25 last year and was hungry and "in a pretty bad way".

He said the business would throw out pies and iced coffees into a skip bin and he did not know he was doing something wrong by taking them.

A man called out from the public gallery saying "if you're hungry, you're hungry", and was asked to be quiet.

Magistrate Simon Brown said Kourakis' moral culpability was low and his ability to pay a fine was modest.

He offered Kourakis the chance to do community work, which he estimated would be about 21 hours, instead of paying a fine.

Kourakis said the work might interfere with his hope of securing employment.

Magistrate convicted Kourakis and fined him $250.

More Stories

Show More
dumpster diving finance homeless man offbeat

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Debate continues over mine in Qld's food bowl

        premium_icon Debate continues over mine in Qld's food bowl

        News A CAMPAIGN has received community support in a bid to protect the region’s environment.

        Farmer appears in the clouds before downfall of rain

        premium_icon Farmer appears in the clouds before downfall of rain

        Offbeat Is this photo of a cloud a message from above?

        Two division 9 nominees endorse mayoral candidate

        premium_icon Two division 9 nominees endorse mayoral candidate

        News TWO political rivals in division 9 support the mayoral candidate, while the third...

        REVEALED: Council decides on nine projects for funding

        premium_icon REVEALED: Council decides on nine projects for funding

        Council News Projects have finally been decided for the $120,000 drought community funding for...