Hungry for delivery: Food service expands menu in Rum City

FOOD delivery service Menulog is taking orders for Bundaberg after expanding their presence in the region this week.

Bundaberg residents are now able to place orders at more eateries around the Rum City through the app and have it delivered to their door.

Since February, 11 restaurants around Bundaberg have been using Menulog’s self-delivery service allowing them to deliver food to homes around the city.

Now, another eight new restaurants have been added to the list and will have Menulog couriers deliver food to Bundaberg residents.

FOR DELIVERY: Menulog has launched their delivery service in Bundaberg. Picture: John Grainger

A spokeswoman from Menulog said the company expanded their services in Bundaberg due to higher customer and restaurant demand for delivery services.

“We have seen a 436 per cent increase in growth of orders in Bundaberg since February 2020,” she said.

“Customers want more cuisine and restaurant choices, with restaurants expressing a need for delivery services to meet customer demand.

“As a bonus, the flexible work of courier delivery services is an added benefit for locals amid the Covid-19 situation.”

The Menulog spokeswoman said there were already delivery couriers ready to go in Bundaberg and that many more were applying each day.

“We currently have a number of couriers who have joined the Menulog Delivery Service to facilitate orders for new restaurants who have recently joined, ready in time for launch,” she said.

She said they were also looking to expand to other areas around regional Queensland.

“Menulog saw a 193 per cent growth in couriers and a 145 per cent growth in orders in Queensland from February, demonstrating the potential to offer more customers with a wider range of choice, more opportunities for courier jobs and more restaurants with the option to deliver to customers they otherwise would not have been able to deliver to,” she said.

The spokeswoman said the delivery service was also offering opportunities for more food couriers in the Bundaberg area.

To become a Menulog courier you must be at least 18 years old, have access to an insured, registered and roadworthy car, scooter or motorbike, a valid driver’s licence and commercial-grade thermal food catering bag.

If you are interested in becoming a Menulog food courier, you can find out more and register your interest by visiting the website.