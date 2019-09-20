Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Brendan Rhys Jones has been on trial in a Brisbane court.
Brendan Rhys Jones has been on trial in a Brisbane court. Mark Cranitch.
Crime

Hung jury in Aussie Day pool fight trial

Danielle Buckley
by
20th Sep 2019 4:58 PM | Updated: 4:58 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A JURY has failed to come to a verdict on a bizarre case where a man lost the tip of his finger during a bloody Australia Day brawl.

Brendan Rhys Jones fronted Brisbane District Court on Friday afternoon for the fourth day of the trial where he stands accused of tackling Springfield forklift driver Aidan Cusack on January 26 last year at a pool party in Ferny Grove.

Mr Cusack's right pinky finger was partially amputated during the fracas and he was rushed to hospital where he received surgery for wrist injuries and stitches on his eyebrow.

Mr Jones pleaded not guilty to one charge of grievous bodily harm and his legal team argued there was no way he could have foreseen the gruesome injury inflicted on Mr Cusack.

After five hours of debate, the jury returned to inform Judge Ray Rinaudo that they did not believe they would be able to reach a unanimous decision.

Judge Rinaudo discharged the hung jury and extended Mr Jones's bail.

The matter has been adjourned for mention on September 27. - NewsRegional

brendan rhys jones court crime violence
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Big turnout as Bundy students rally for climate change

    premium_icon Big turnout as Bundy students rally for climate change

    News “POLICY change, not climate change” was just one of many chants spoken by climate strike attendees yesterday as they tried to make their voices heard.

    Eco resort powering sunny-side up

    premium_icon Eco resort powering sunny-side up

    News IT’S been about a decade in the making, and the team at Lady Elliot Island Eco...

    FIRE IN THE DEEP: Frightening stories from Deepwater

    premium_icon FIRE IN THE DEEP: Frightening stories from Deepwater

    News Firefighters relive bushfire emergency in new video.

    Man charged after police allegedly find vacuum bags containing cannabis, seeds

    premium_icon Man charged after police allegedly find vacuum bags containing...

    News DETECTIVES from the Bundaberg Criminal Investigation Branch executed a search...