Tree on powerline Dunne St. November 2018
News

Thousands without power, roads closed as winds reach 80km/h

Tara Miko
by
28th Nov 2018 3:20 PM

UPDATE: About 1600 properties are without power across the Toowoomba region following intense winds earlier today.

According to Ergon Energy, it is unknown when power will be restored to the properties.

EARLIER: Emergency services are being inundated with calls for fallen trees in intense wind gusts in Toowoomba.

At least three streets are closed across the city due to trees falling across power lines, bringing them down across roads.

Known incidents are on Alderley St, Rowbotham St and Dunne St.

All have been reported in the past hour.

Tree on powerline Dunne St. November 2018
Ergon Energy crews are working to isolate power supplies in each instance.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services are being stretched with resources deployed to fallen power line incidents, as well as grass fires.

Wind gusts in Toowoomba today reached 80km/h.

toowoomba power outage toowoomba weather
Toowoomba Chronicle

