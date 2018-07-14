Menu
Crews are rushing to a grass fire in Beerwah
Crews are rushing to a grass fire in Beerwah
Hundreds still without power after blaze extinguished

Chloe Lyons
by
14th Jul 2018 3:54 PM | Updated: 4:46 PM

UPDATE: A fire caused by three fallen power lines which left hundreds of Coast residents without power has been extinguished. 

A fire crew arrived to the Lindeman Rd, Beerwah blaze about 3.20pm, with the fire taking more than an hour to put out. 

A total of 832 homes in Beerwah, Beerburrum, Coochin Creek, Elimbah and Glasshouse Mountains are still left without power.

Energex are on scene assessing the damage.

UPDATE: Energex are on the scene of a bushfire caused by three fallen power lines which have left more than 800 Coast residents without electricity. 

One fire crew is fighting the blaze at Lindeman Rd, Beerwah, which was sparked about 3.20pm. 

A total of 832 homes in Beerwah, Beerburrum, Coochin Creek, Elimbah and Glasshouse Mountains are affected.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said it wasn't clear how the power lines fell over. 

INITIAL: More than 800 Coast residents have been left without electricity after a fallen power line caused a bushfire

Emergency services were alerted to the incident at Lindeman Rd, Beerwah about 3.20pm.

A total of 832 homes in Beerwah, Beerburrum, Coochin Creek, Elimbah and Glasshouse Mountains are affected.

The Rural Fire Service warned smoke in the area may affect residents and motorists.

If you believe your property is under threat, call 000 immediately.

