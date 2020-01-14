Hundreds turn out to welcome season's first baby turtles

MON Repos has welcomed their first hatchlings of the season, with a flatback clutch hatching.

Three-hundred-and-three visitors were at Mon Repos on Sunday night for the nightly turtle encounter, which not only saw the hatchlings emerge, but also six loggerhead turtles, five of which nested.

If you would like to find out more about the turtle encounters or to book your tickets head to bit.ly/2ZJaiJg.

To date, there have been 11, 355 visitors, 324 loggerheads, 10 flatbacks and a green turtle recorded at the Mon Repos Turtle Centre.